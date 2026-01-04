GBA assures Kogilu slum dwellers of financial aid under single house scheme

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the GBA will provide the necessary financial assistance under the single house scheme.

He said the district administration is conducting a detailed inspection of the slum houses demolished in Kogilu. The eligible dwellers will be rehabilitated once the report from Deputy Commissioner is submitted. Rao said both GBA and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) have finalised the list of beneficiaries. A verification from Ashraya Committee to finalise and clear the names is pending. He added that the decision of home allotment is from the Ashraya Committee.

Reacting to the questions about the poor conditions of maternity hospitals under GBA, he said that 10 hospitals are being upgraded for upto 50-bed capacity under Rs 350 crore grants. “If a maternity home is closed, it means an upgrade is being made, or when they get only one of two deliveries a month, those cases are referred to referral hospitals. Directions have been given to officials to hire nursing staff and offer full-fledged services once upgraded,” he said.

Speaking about the development of roads, Rao stated that important roads across five city corporations will be developed in 2026.”Ten important roads in each city corporation will be developed and maintained this year,” he said.