Karnataka Lokayukta Court quashes bail pleas of ACP, inspector

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta Cases dismissed the bail petition of Shivanna, PSI of Chikkajala police station in the city. The reason was that the court records revealed that accused was the fifth officer from the police station who was caught by the Lokayukta Police within a short period. This was evidence for the rampant corruption at the Chikkajala Police Station.

Judge K M Radhakrishna said citizens have stated losing hope and faith on the system.

“The corrupt activities in general have become part of the official duties in the police stations. This kind of public service is no longer required,” he added.

Shivanna tried at Special Court for bail after he was trapped and arrested by the Lokayukta police on December 23, 2025, as he had accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

He had demanded the bribe from the complainant to file a ‘B’ report in a crime against him and also Rs 1 lakh for closing the rowdy sheet against him. The judge also shared his observation that the people are hesitating to approach the police stations with their grievances, unable to face the heat of corruption.

Judge Radhakrishna stated that the record goes to reveal that Shivanna retained Rs 50,000 out of Rs 2 lakh allegedly received and parted a sum of Rs 1.50 lakh to the Inspector, towards the claimed repayment of the loan borrowed from him.