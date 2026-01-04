Karnataka special court rejects plea to acquit Censor Board officer

BENGALURU: The Special Court for CBI Cases refused to discharge Prashant Kumar K, the then Regional Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Bengaluru, from a case involving the receipt of a bribe to issue a censor certificate for a movie, in 2023.

“The prosecution has placed sufficient materials against accused No.1, Prashant Kumar, showing his active involvement in the alleged offences. Therefore, considering the statements of witnesses, documents collected during the investigation, material objects, all along with charge sheet materials, it is seen that there is a prima facie material to proceed with trial against him”, said Judge Manjunath Sangreshi, Special Court for CBI Cases, dismissing the application filed by Prashant Kumar.

The court said that it is not proper to come to a conclusion at this stage that there is no prima facie case made out against him without giving an opportunity to the prosecution to prove its case about the guilt of the accused in the alleged crime.

According to the CBI, Prashant Kumar demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant, A V Nagaraju, through middlemen for issuing a censor certificate for the movie ‘Adavi’ produced by him under the banner ‘Samvidhana Cine Combines’.