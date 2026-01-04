Traffic advisory issued in Bengaluru for Chitrasanthe

BENGALURU: Traffic movement will be restricted on both sides of the road from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle between 5 am and 10 pm on Sunday in view of the 23rd Chitrasanthe.

Vehicles from Mourya Junction and Anandrao Circle towards Windsor Manor should proceed straight at Race View Junction and take Race Course Road via Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, Old High Grounds Junction and T Chowdaiah Road before reaching Windsor Manor.

Vehicles from T Chowdaiah Road towards KK Road should proceed from Windsor Manor Junction, reach Old High Grounds Junction and LRDE, take a right at Basaveshwara Circle. Vehicles from Old High Grounds Junction towards Windsor Manor Junction should proceed from Windsor Manor Junction towards RP Road.

Vehicles from Nehru Circle to wards Trilight Junction, can take the Steel Bridge from Nehru Circle. Vehicles from PG Halli Vehicles towards Shivananda Circle are advised to take the route via Old High Grounds Junction, LRDE, Basaveswara Circle, and Race Course Road.

Parking facilities for four-wheelers have been arranged on Railway Parallel Road, Crescent Road from Gururaja Kalyanamantapa to Hotel Janardhan on the western side, and Race Course Road from Trilight Junction to Mourya Circle on the eastern side.