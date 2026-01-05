BWSSB launches robotic probe to check water contamination in Bengaluru North

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) suspended water supply and launched an intensive probe using robotic technology on Sunday following reports of frequent illness and food poisoning-like symptoms for over a week, allegedly due to contaminated water supplied to the residents of Lingarajapuram in Bengaluru North.

According to BWSSB, water supply to parts of Lingarajapuram was stopped after reports of contamination as a precautionary measure to safeguard public health. To identify the source of contamination with precision and speed, the Board has initiated an investigation using advanced robots along with dedicated ground staff.

“We are using every technological resource available to trace the fault line without digging up the entire area blindly”, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said. Terming the issue a top priority, BWSSB has directed its engineering teams to identify and rectify the problem and restore normal water supply by Monday evening.

“There will be no compromise on the timeline,” Manohar added. To avoid inconvenience to residents, the Board has deployed ‘Sanchari Kaveri’ mobile tankers to supply free potable water to affected households and avoid water scarcity during the repair period.

Local health officials said there has been no ‘epidemic outbreak’; however, cases of fever and food poisoning-like symptoms have been reported. Following multiple complaints and the suspension of water supply, health officials will conduct a health survey in the affected area on Monday to assess the impact of the contamination. Residents have been urged to cooperate with officials during the inspection and repair work and to utilise the tanker services until the piped water supply is fully restored.