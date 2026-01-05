Citizens protest in Bengaluru seeking fair trial against alleged cruelty to community animals

BENGALURU: More than 400 citizens gathered at Freedom Park, Bengaluru on Sunday, demanding the Supreme Court for a ‘fair trial’ against the ‘state-sanctioned cruelty’ towards community animals. Protesters included families and children, who reinforced at least 50 cities across India for the Do or Die protests triggered by large-scale dog pick-ups, prolonged confinement in poorly equipped shelters, and alleged violations of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

As part of the protest, activists announced the launch of WatchDogs, a citizen-led initiative aimed at monitoring illegal dog pick-ups and cruelty cases, and intervening through legal action, including filing complaints and FIRs. Protesters also called for the formation of an oversight committee comprising police officials, animal welfare volunteers and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) representatives to ensure lawful and humane implementation of animal welfare measures.

Shelter homes owners alleged that ABC shelters were being pressured to accept dogs from what they described as ‘fake bite cases’.

“Shelters are overcrowded, yet healthy dogs, including puppies, are being confined in unhygienic conditions. In Gauribidanur, 70 dogs were found caged inside a waste management plant without food or water,” shared Vikash A Bafna, Founder Trustee of Friends for Animal Trust, adding that despite documented cases, legal action remained absent.

“We are being asked to ‘manage somehow’ without space, staff or funds. That is not animal welfare; it is institutionalised cruelty carried out under official instructions,” said Radha Amarnath, Founder, Asra Animal Welfare Organisation.

Animal lovers questioned the state’s financial priorities, citing government estimates of Rs 575 crore for dog caging alone. “ABC costs a fraction and is proven to work. What problem is being solved, and with whose money?” questioned Sathwik Putta, a member of South Bengaluru Cares.