Situation tense but under control after stone pelting on Om Shakti devotees: Police

BENGALURU: The situation in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar in the city was tense but under control following the stone pelting by miscreants on the procession of Om Shakti devotees, police said on Monday.

Two women were injured in the attack on the procession on Sunday night. After the incident, residents staged a demonstration at the JJ Nagar police station, demanding action against the culprits.

An additional police force has been deployed at JJ Nagar, fearing retaliatory action by the aggrieved people on Monday.

Senior police officers have camped in the locality and have started an investigation to trace the culprits involved in the crime.

Based on a complaint by Shashikumar N, a resident of VS Garden, police registered a First Information Report on late Sunday night.

According to Shashikumar, the incident occurred between 8.15 pm and 9.00 pm, when devotees were taking out a procession in the area.

The complainant stated that he has been participating in Om Shakti and Ayyappa Swamy worship for the past 23 years, wearing the Om Shakti garland and carrying the Irumudi as part of the ritual.

The complainant alleged that three to four youths pelted stones at the procession, during which a female devotee sustained a serious head injury and suffered bleeding wounds. She was subsequently admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The complaint further claimed that in the past, similar incidents, including arson, had taken place during religious observances in the area.

It was also alleged that the locality has a significant Dalit population and that instances of atrocities against Dalits have occurred.

Stating that the incident amounted to an attack on religious sentiments and an act of intimidation, Om Shakti devotees and Ayyappa Swamy devotees jointly sought strict legal action against those responsible.