Style of Power: Modern suits are changing how the classic garment projects power

Kim’s larger-than-life silhouettes in the legal drama All’s Flair represent what many call the new language of power dressing. Gone are the days when authority came from subtle shoulder pads and quiet lines. “Traditional power suiting relied on sharp tailoring and firm structure to communicate authority. Kim’s sculptural silhouettes push that to an almost theatrical level – power turned into performance. It’s bold, unapologetic and visually dominant. Instead of blending in confidently, the wearer takes up space deliberately,” explains fashion stylist Gousia Galib Khan.

When you look at it, oversized shoulders, exaggerated lapels, cinched waists and long, sweeping trousers are no longer outliers – they’re the aesthetic of the moment. Image consultant Sonia Pardesi sees these choices as both artistic and symbolic. “These proportions reject the idea that power must be subtle. They also reinforce confidence. The silhouette becomes a visual assertion of individuality,” she says, adding, “Materials such as bonded jersey, thick wool crepes, memory fabrics and structured knits hold shape exceptionally well, allowing designers to build volume and sharp edges without collapsing.” But modern suiting isn’t just about size, as Romy notes, “There’s softness, flow and intention showing up in the tailoring. It still has presence, but now it’s shaped around the woman rather than the other way around.”

India is playing a unique role in this transformation. Romy loves pairing suiting with Indian jewellery or textiles to create identity-driven looks, while content creator Shreya Vishakant blends saree drapes with blazers for Indo-fusion power statements. She also points to actors like Manvita Kamath’s past look, which fuses Indian craft with contemporary suiting.