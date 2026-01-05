Style of Power: Modern suits are changing how the classic garment projects power

When socialite-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian stepped out in her sculptural, exaggerated suits in All’s Flair, the internet rushed to decode the look. But the fashion world wasn’t surprised, because the modern suit has been quietly making a change for years, shedding its rigid corporate skin and emerging as something more expressive and unapologetically dramatic.
Across runways, red carpets and increasingly many workplaces, designers and wearers are treating the suit like a canvas, leaving behind all the inhibitions. “Traditional tailoring still has its place, but the modern suit feels freer and expressive. Hence, designers are playing with volume, shape and personality instead of keeping it strict and formal,” says model-actor Shaun Romy. That creative freedom is what has allowed suiting to loosen its historical association with conformity.
Kim’s larger-than-life silhouettes in the legal drama All’s Flair represent what many call the new language of power dressing. Gone are the days when authority came from subtle shoulder pads and quiet lines. “Traditional power suiting relied on sharp tailoring and firm structure to communicate authority. Kim’s sculptural silhouettes push that to an almost theatrical level – power turned into performance. It’s bold, unapologetic and visually dominant. Instead of blending in confidently, the wearer takes up space deliberately,” explains fashion stylist Gousia Galib Khan.
When you look at it, oversized shoulders, exaggerated lapels, cinched waists and long, sweeping trousers are no longer outliers – they’re the aesthetic of the moment. Image consultant Sonia Pardesi sees these choices as both artistic and symbolic. “These proportions reject the idea that power must be subtle. They also reinforce confidence. The silhouette becomes a visual assertion of individuality,” she says, adding, “Materials such as bonded jersey, thick wool crepes, memory fabrics and structured knits hold shape exceptionally well, allowing designers to build volume and sharp edges without collapsing.” But modern suiting isn’t just about size, as Romy notes, “There’s softness, flow and intention showing up in the tailoring. It still has presence, but now it’s shaped around the woman rather than the other way around.”
India is playing a unique role in this transformation. Romy loves pairing suiting with Indian jewellery or textiles to create identity-driven looks, while content creator Shreya Vishakant blends saree drapes with blazers for Indo-fusion power statements. She also points to actors like Manvita Kamath’s past look, which fuses Indian craft with contemporary suiting.
Materials like bonded fabrics, neoprene, Indian brocade, structured knits, technical wools and even foam-backed textiles are allowing designers to sculpt garments almost like objects. Pardesi explains, “Advanced fabrication techniques, like bonding, laser cutting and internal architecture, also create clean lines and exaggerated curves that traditional tailoring could never achieve.” Whereas Khan adds, These techniques give the suit a sculptural body. It lets designers mould it instead of just tailoring it.” In the era of instant visibility, celebrities remain crucial accelerators. “Celebrities translate runway concepts into cultural moments, pushing new silhouettes into mainstream fashion faster,” says Vishakant. When someone like Kardashian steps out in an architectural suit, the ripple effect is immediate - trickling into retail, red carpets, and even workwear. If traditional power dressing was about blending in with authority, today’s exaggerated suiting is about being seen. As Pardesi puts it, “Power now comes from authenticity. These suits reflect a shift toward identity-driven style.” Adding onto that, she predicts future work wardrobes will adopt softer, expressive tailoring, while red carpets will see sculptural suits rival gowns for dominance.