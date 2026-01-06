Bengaluru couple sentenced to life, accomplice gets five years for murdering woman

BENGALURU: A couple who murdered a woman after learning from her daughter’s wedding video that she owned a lot of gold jewellery were sentenced to life imprisonment until death, while another person received five years in prison.

Moktiyar Ahmed (36) (A1), his wife Sultana Khanum (45) (A2) and Syed Salim (32) (A3), all residents of Kengeri, are the convicts.

“Moktiyar and Sultana are sentenced to imprisonment for life,” said Judge Shirin Javeed Ansari, LXIX Additional City Civil and Sessions Court. The court also imposed a Rs 80,000 fine each on the two accused, besides directing them to jointly pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the third accused and Rs 50,000 compensation to be paid by him.

“Given the brutality, premeditation, motive and subsequent conduct, this court finds that the offences fall within the category of rarest of rare cases, stopping short of the death penalty,” the court observed.

The deceased Neelufar was residing with her children in Bapuji Colony in Kengeri.