Bengaluru techie develops AI helmet that reports traffic violations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based techie Pankaj Tanwar has developed a unique deterrent to discourage the city’s errant drivers and riders. This tech has also caught the attention of Bengaluru City Police.

By running an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model through his helmet, Tanwar, or anyone using it, can capture traffic rule violators and send the necessary details to the traffic police.

Riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, commandeering a vehicle in the wrong side of a road, driving recklessly or “stunting”, according to Tanwar, will be detected and captured, following which a mail will automatically be sent to the Bengaluru City Police with the necessary details including the captured photograph, number plate, location of offence, and so on.

After his post containing the details of his innovation went viral on X on Sunday, the official handle of Bengaluru City Police reached out to Tanwar on the platform via a direct message, “We have come across your recent post regarding the helmet-based traffic violation detection concept and found the idea innovative and interesting from a road safety perspective.”