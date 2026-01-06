ChatGPT alert helps Bengaluru senior citizen uncover Rs 67 lakh pre-IPO investment fraud

BENGALURU: A 77-year-old senior citizen has approached the cybercrime police after discovering that he was allegedly cheated out of more than Rs 67 lakh in the guise of lucrative pre-IPO stock market investments. The fraud came to light after the victim checked the firm’s credentials using ChatGPT, which flagged multiple warning signs.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Binnypet, was contacted in November 2025 by a man identifying himself as Yatin Shah, who claimed to be an adviser with IIFL Wealth Management. The caller promised assured allotment of pre-IPO shares with high returns and persuaded the senior citizen to sign an account agreement and begin investing.

The victim initially transferred Rs 5 lakh for the pre-IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC, after which he was shown profits in a digital wallet. Encouraged by the apparent gains, he was induced to make multiple RTGS transfers to different bank accounts for subsequent pre-IPO offerings, including Shyam Dhani Industries. Over the following weeks, he transferred money to several firms and entities, eventually investing a total of Rs 67.10 lakh.