Demolition of Kogilu slum legal: Revenue Minister

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda justified the government’s action of demolishing slum homes at Kogilu and said that the deserving dwellers will be rehabilitated as per the provisions of law. The minister stated that prior to the recent demolition, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials had razed 10 dwelling units two months ago and given time to vacate the land.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Bhusuraksha initiative by the revenue department on Monday. “There are people who have come six months ago and camped. Should the government be silent on such government land encroachment?” asked the minister. He further added that the government has directed the deputy commissioner to carry out demolition to reclaim government land, and the same direction applies for Bengaluru Development Authority and GBA to reclaim their land from encroachers.

He said the government is helping the poor on grounds of humanity, at the same time, they will go by the rules. This will prevent false claiming of benefits on the pretext of being poor.

The Chief Minister has directed to verify the documents and take further steps. The officials must be given time to check documents, and accordingly, they have submitted a report. The CM has reportedly fixed a yardstick for rehabilitation, and they are being followed, informed Byre Gowda.