Hoysala police rescue woman attempting suicide

BENGALURU: A woman who attempted to end her life was rescued by Hoysala police staff after her friend dialled the 112 emergency helpline and alerted the police that the woman was taking an extreme step and that her mobile phone was switched off.

According to the police, the woman, who was staying in an apartment in Nagawara, called her friend on Saturday around 12 noon and told her that she intended to die by suicide. Alarmed by the call, the friend immediately contacted the 112 emergency helpline and informed the police.

The Hoysala patrolling staff reached the apartment within six minutes of receiving the call. As the woman was not found there, the police launched a search in the surrounding areas and traced her near Hebbal Lake. The police counselled her and later handed her over to her friend.

In another incident within the Kengeri police station limits, Hoysala staff received a call about a 75-year-old elderly man found in a helpless condition near Hoysala Circle. The police rushed to the spot, enquired with the elderly man, and learnt that he had no family members. For his safety, the police admitted him to the Karnataka Vishwa Manava Trust Ashraya Centre.

In two other incidents, a woman and man, both aged 70, found in helpless conditions were admitted to old-age homes by the Devanahalli and Ashok Nagar police.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old youth who had been wandering without food for the past three days was noticed near Kodigenahalli Masjid in the KR Puram police station limits by a citizen,who alerted the 112 helpline. The Hoysala staff rushed to the spot and learnt that the youth’s parents had passed away 15 years ago and that he had no relatives.

He was later shifted to a rehabilitation centre.