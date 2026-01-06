Labourer from Assam held for raping 5-year-old in Belur coffee estate

HASSAN: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old labourer hailing from Assam in a coffee estate of Belur taluk recently. Sources said the incident came to light two days after the crime. The police have arrested one Shahid Ali (32), a labourer from Assam, in this connection.

The accused, allegedly from Bangladesh, took shelter in Assam decades ago. He came to Belur taluk in search of a job and settled in a coffee estate a couple of years ago.

Sources said the accused allegedly barged into the shed adjacent to his house and raped the girl when her parents went to the coffee estate.

Arehalli police, who arrested the accused, have not revealed details of the incident.

According to locals, many families who have migrated from Assam and West Bengal allegedly settled in different coffee estates.

Vikram, a social worker, said that many migrant families have Aadhaar and ration cards due to the alleged nexus between revenue officials and owners of coffee estates.