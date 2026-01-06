Other slum dwellers seek houses like Kogilu evictees

BENGALURU: Hundreds of beneficiaries under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) from Gulimangala in Huskur Gram Panchayat (GP), Chikkanahalli-Kammanahalli in Mugaluru GP and Sarjapura in Anekal gathered at the Housing Department office on KG Road and protested seeking parity with Kogilu slum dwellers.

The protesters said that while Kogilu dwellers will be given homes only for Rs 2 lakh and the remaining amount will be covered by the housing department and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), they are forced to spend over Rs 6 to 8 lakh on the homes and have been paying interest on loans close to Rs 14,000 monthly from last year.

They said that the housing colonies have no permanent power connection. At some homes, there is water leak.

“Our colony in Huskur with 344 units was the first one to be completed and handed over for occupation last year to beneficiaries. Poor families from Auto drivers community to disabled persons, and others are staying at the colony under RGHCL. There are complaints of water leakage, no registration and no sale deed for these houses.

While we have to pay close to Rs 8,500 to 14,000 as EMIs for 10 years, as loans were raised from private finance firms, the Kogilu slum dwellers will get Rs 5 lakh from GBA. The dwellers are supposed to pay only Rs 2 lakh for a house, which is Rs 13.20 lakh. Since our housing project is under RGHCL, we also demand similar treatment,” said D Muniraj, a resident from Huskur dwelling unit.

As the number of people protesting increased, the Managing Director of RGHCL, Parashuram Shinalkar, assured the dwellers to solve the issues. He, however, clarified to them that they cannot be covered under GBA for the Rs 5L component as they don’t fall under corporation limits.