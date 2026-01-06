Out for Opinion: Bengalureans join 10-minute delivery model debate

The delivery time should be realistic. The 10-minute delivery system makes our job arduous and keeps us under a lot of pressure. If delayed, our ID rating gets affected, and as a result orders may not be processed properly. Sometimes the app also reduces the payment for the order. When the delivery is late, our score in the app drops. The app keeps showing alerts like ‘deliver fast or you won’t get orders’, which adds stress. Additionally, the urge to maintain good rating forces us to rash-ride. If the food is delivered late, customers tell us off, even if the delay is caused by traffic. If the customer doesn’t pick up the call, we are asked to wait for 30 minutes and no waiting fee is provided. We lose time and miss other orders. Many times, restaurants delay preparing the food and we are forced to wait there as well. But even so, customers complain about us and this again affects our ratings. The app fixes a strict delivery time, but it does not consider Bengaluru traffic, signals, road blocks, rain or accidents. Overall, this system puts riders’ lives at risk, causes mental stress, affects earnings and makes the job unsafe.