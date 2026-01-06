Three minors held for throwing stones at Om Shakti rally

BENGALURU: Three minors aged around 14–15 were arrested by the JJ Nagar police for allegedly throwing stones at Om Shakti women devotees during a religious procession near VS Garden on Sunday. Following the incident, tension prevailed near the JJ Nagar police station as hundreds of devotees gathered there.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Yathish N said that three minors suspected of being involved in the stone-pelting were taken into custody. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further inquiry. A senior police officer said that after analysing CCTV footage and other evidence, the three minors were identified and detained.

The stone-throwing caused head injuries to a 21-year-old woman. She was rushed to a nearby hospital. The officer added that a case has been registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Sections 118 (causing grievous hurt) and 196 (Promoting enmity between groups) of the BNS.