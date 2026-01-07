Bizman loses jewellery, watch worth Rs 1.37 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Sadashivanagar police arrested a woman and her husband on Monday for allegedly stealing 787 grams of gold jewellery, silver articles and seven wristwatches worth Rs 1.37 crore from a businessman’s house on December 30.

The accused have been identified as Hazira Begum and Shahir, a driver-cum-security guard. They hail from Assam and live in Koramangala.

According to police, Hazira worked as a domestic help at businessman Abhishek’s house on 8th Main Road, Sadashivanagar, for three years till 2024 when she quit, citing her marriage. In December last, she returned to Abhishek’s house and expressed her willingness to work there again. Trusting Hazira, he hired her again.

On December 30, Abhishek and his family members left for Tamil Nadu to celebrate New Year. Taking advantage of this, Hazira called her husband to the house. They then broke open an almirah and took away the valuables.

The theft came to light when Abhishek’s mother-in-law, who visited the house, found it locked. She opened the door with a spare key and found the almirah damaged and valuables missing from it. She immediately alerted Abhishek, who cancelled the trip and returned to Bengaluru.