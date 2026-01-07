College workers dump 14 pups near Nandi Hills, 13 rescued

BENGALURU: Fourteen neonatal puppies were inhumanely dumped near Nandi Hills by employees of SJC Institute of Technology, Chikkaballapura, on Sunday, 13 of which could be saved by members of Friend for Animal Trust. When confronted, the college staff admitted to the cruel act in writing, vowing to not do anything of the sort in future.

According to Vikash A Bafna, founder of the organisation, a passenger travelling in the area recorded three men, including a security guard, emerge from a van bearing the name of the institution and dump the puppies. The puppies, estimated to be around 20 days of age, belong to three lactating mother dogs that live on the college premises.

Bafna and his team, once apprised of the issue, set out to the spot on Monday to rescue them. They had been dumped around 8km from the institution, right beside the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway (NH44). The terrain is covered in thickets and surrounded by cliff faces, which the team had to scale in order to be able to rescue the animals.

Unfortunately, of the 14, one could not be found and another was grievously injured when it was run over by a vehicle on the highway. The injured puppy is being treated at the Friend for Animal Trust facility; the remaining 12 are back in the college compound with their mothers.

The security guard involved in the incident wrote a letter of admission, which was authorised and co-signed by the college authorities. “The principal of the college said he was not aware of the developments, and promised us that he would se to it that the puppies we returned to them were taken care of,” said Bafna.