Domestic workers behind theft in Bengaluru villa; four arrested

BENGALURU: Vidyaranyapura police arrested four people, including two domestic workers, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments, silver articles and cash in all worth Rs 1.03 crore, from their employer’s villa on Hesaraghatta Main Road. At the time of theft, the two house workers had travelled to Maharashtra with the complainant.

The accused have been identified as Narendra (28), a car driver and resident of Doddaballapura; Manjitha Ram (28), domestic help and a native of Bihar; Chandan (27), bus driver and Manjunath (36), a construction worker, both residents of Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural district.

Narendra and Manjitha Ram had been working at the businessman’s house for the past year. They were in a debt trap and were aware of the gold and silver kept in the villa. Knowing that their employer was planning to travel to Maharashtra, they allegedly hatched a plan with their two friends and handed over the key of the rear door to them.

On December 23, when the complainant travelled to Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra with the duo and his family members, the other two accused allegedly broke into the villa and committed the theft. When the family returned on December 30, they found that gold jewellery, silver articles and cash had been stolen, following which they filed a complaint.

Police analysed CCTV footage and other technical evidence, and arrested two of the accused in Chitradurga on January 3. During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of Narendra and Manijtha Ram, who were subsequently arrested. Police recovered 550gm of gold, 4kg of silver articles, Rs 4 lakh in cash and other valuables, totalling Rs 1.03 crore.