KCDC clears 5K tonne manure stock, reaches turnover of Rs 1 crore

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) has successfully disposed of a long-pending stock of 5,000 T of organic manure produced from over 25,000 T of semi-dry and green waste collected from the city, while recording a turnover of Rs 1 crore this year, a sharp jump from Rs 26 lakh last year.

KCDC chairman Nataraj Gowda said a proposal has been submitted to the Urban Development Department (UDD) to set up composting units in all 369 wards within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. The move aims to increase composting capacity, reduce the nearly 30% of waste that still ends up in landfills, and cut transportation costs.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gowda said another round of meetings would be held with senior GBA officials before submitting a detailed proposal to the government.

“From around 1,000 T of wet waste, about 200 tonnes of compost is generated. A large quantity of granulated organic manure had been lying unsold. KCDC managed to clear the stock by reducing the price to Rs 2,050 per tonne from the government-fixed rate of Rs 3,500. Farmers from Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada purchased the entire stock,” he said, adding that the manure improves soil fertility.