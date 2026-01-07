Man gets seven years for assaulting cab driver in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court sentenced a man to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for trying to snatch a mobile phone from a cab driver at midnight near Kalasipalya police station and then injuring him with a knife. Judge Rashmi M, LXVII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, sentenced Armugam M (35), a resident of Cottonpet, for the offence punishable under Section 312 of BNS.

At 12.50 am on October 26, 2024, the cab driver, V Suman, picked up a passenger from the Kempegowda International Airport and stopped his taxi in front of a hotel on Kalasipalya Main Road around 1.50 am as the passenger, Venkatesh, did not know the correct address. The passenger called his friend and gave the phone to Suman to get the address.

As Suman was talking over the phone with the right front window open, Armugam came all of a sudden near the car and tried to snatch the phone. When Suman held on to it tightly, Armugam slashed his right hand and right shoulder with a knife, causing grievous bleeding injuries. The Kalasipalya police later filed a chargesheet against Armugam.

The court noted that the absence of a testimony by independent eyewitnesses is not a ground to disregard the evidence of the injured. Also, in the early morning hours, one cannot expect a natural, independent public eyewitness to be present on a main road, the court added.

It stated that the passenger, who was in the car when the incident occurred, left immediately after in another vehicle. It can be safely said the passenger did not want to get involved in any legal battle.