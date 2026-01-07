Ota Tokyo 2026 to bring cosplayers, musicians & manga artists to B'luru

‘Doujin’ or fan-created media of anime and manga getting a place to find its audience was also a major priority for organisers. “We want to enable fan creators – cosplayers, but also manga creators and animated content creators on social media platforms – to display their creativity in person,” says Kawamoto.

It’s not possible to talk about Japan without mentioning the foods that have taken over Bengalureans’ taste buds. Apart from a variety of food stalls serving mochi, matcha and more, a ‘maid cafe’ offers the genuine experience often seen in anime. “We’re bringing an authentic Japanese street here to Bengaluru!,” concludes Kawamoto.