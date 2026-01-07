UDD relaxes setbacks for smaller plots in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has relaxed setback rules for residential buildings on plots measuring up to 4,000 square meters. In the updated rules, setback requirements are restructured based on the plot size.
For small plots measuring 60 sqm (645 sqft), the UDD has reduced mandatory setbacks, fixing the front setback at 0.7m and completely removing rear setback, while mandating 0.6m setback on the left and right sides. The maximum permissible building height for plots up to 250sqm is capped at 12m, excluding the stilt floor.
In the final notification dated January 5, UDD has amended Zonal Regulations of the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 for Bengaluru and Greater Bengaluru (Amendment) Regulations 2025, and the updated regulations would apply to all existing buildings which have proposals for modification and all new constructions, including ongoing ones for which plan approvals are to be granted.
For site area above 60sqm up to 150sqm (1,614sqft), the setbacks would be 0.9m in front, 0.7m on rear and 0.7m on left and right side. For site areas above 150sqm up to 250sqm (2691sqft), there are no changes with 1m setback in front side and 0.8m on the rear, left and right sides.
The final notification said an open staircase can be allowed in the setback area in plot size up to 750sqm. “For buildings with a height of 15 meters and above, up to a maximum height of 21 meters (including stilt), the provisions of the National Building Code pertaining to Fire and Life Safety shall be strictly adhered to. The setback area shall not be paved or covered by any hard surface which prevents percolation of rainwater, as far as possible,” the notification read, adding that the regulations would come into immediate effect.
For plot area above 4,000sqm (43,055 sqft), a minimum setback of 5m on all sides shall be insisted on, according to the notification.