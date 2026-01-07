UDD relaxes setbacks for smaller plots in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has relaxed setback rules for residential buildings on plots measuring up to 4,000 square meters. In the updated rules, setback requirements are restructured based on the plot size.

For small plots measuring 60 sqm (645 sqft), the UDD has reduced mandatory setbacks, fixing the front setback at 0.7m and completely removing rear setback, while mandating 0.6m setback on the left and right sides. The maximum permissible building height for plots up to 250sqm is capped at 12m, excluding the stilt floor.

In the final notification dated January 5, UDD has amended Zonal Regulations of the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 for Bengaluru and Greater Bengaluru (Amendment) Regulations 2025, and the updated regulations would apply to all existing buildings which have proposals for modification and all new constructions, including ongoing ones for which plan approvals are to be granted.