Behind the Buzz of BTS: Bengaluru fans are buzzing with excitement ahead of the group's comeback

Just as everyone was beginning to settle into the New Year, coming out of the holiday season haze, BTS dropped an announcement that had long been teased and speculated on but still landed with a bang – it’s official, the biggest boy group in the world will be back with new album on March 20. “I was honestly very overwhelmed and really emotional, because it feels very surreal. The moment the news dropped, our group went crazy – there were so many excited messages,” says Devitt Ngaihte, a Korean translator in his 20s as Srishti Sudhi, a software

developer adds with a laugh, “I couldn’t see the official notification because the Weverse app crashed when they announced it. But later, my friends had a video call and half of us were crying, thinking ‘is this for real?’”

Since the initial announcement, the band has wiped its Instagram clean to prepare for the fresh start, and teased a logo for the album. While the official statement revealed that the album holds ‘special significance’ to the group and expresses the ‘emotions and struggles they have experienced on their journey’, speculations of what the album will sound like, it’s concept, and more are plenty among BTS armys (the fanbase’s name). Bhargavi R, the admin of BTS Bangalore ARMY, a city-based fan community, is excited to see the evolution in the band’s songwriting after four years that saw them complete compulsory military service and release solo albums. “Their music has been with me through every stage of life. Now, as an adult myself, knowing that they are older, dealing with adulthood and how tough life can be, I’m curious to see the themes they’re going to address. It’s also very exciting that this will be a 14-track album because Yet to Come was a compilation of older songs and BE was a small album,” she says.

Fans are also excited to see the boys’ camaraderie and friendship on stage and during promotions, something they now wait for livestreams to witness. “BTS is not only famous because they are good looking and make amazing music, it’s also because you can relate to them. They are clumsy, sometimes weird and normal people – I want to see their interactions when all seven come together, because we love them all,” adds Sudhi.