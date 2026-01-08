BWSSB’s pipeline work in Varthur Lake illegal: Activists

BENGALURU: Representatives of the Varthur & Bellandur Lakes Rejuvenation Initiative have alleged that Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is blatantly violating environmental laws.

They said the water board is currently executing sewage pipeline works inside Varthur Lake boundary, without mandatory authorisation from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and in clear violation of binding NGT guidelines, which strictly prohibit any construction or permanent infrastructure activity within lake beds and buffer zones.

“Despite repeated objections and explicit directions from local stakeholders to realign the pipeline outside the lake buffer zone, BWSSB has continued its operations within the lake area, causing irreversible ecological disturbance. Such actions directly undermine lake conservation efforts, groundwater recharge, flood mitigation, and biodiversity protection,” the representatives said.

Varthur Lake is part of Bengaluru’s interconnected lake system, and any disturbance in one lake has a cascading impact on downstream lakes, rajakaluves, and surrounding residential areas. They said unauthorised work within the lake threatens to worsen urban flooding, pollution, and public health risks.