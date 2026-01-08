Civil society says Congress government failed to protect Kogilu residents

BENGALURU: Members of civil society organisations on Wednesday criticised the ruling Congress for what they termed its mishandling of the Kogilu slum homes demolition issue, alleging that the government failed to effectively counter attempts to brand residents as illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

They claimed that while some right-wing groups and BJP leaders sought to portray slum dwellers as illegal migrants, civil society organisations were more effective than the state government in countering the narrative with facts.

Lashing out at the ruling Congress, Gowramma, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said hatred was being fuelled against the residents, with BJP leaders attempting to push a narrative that “illegal Bangladeshis may be residing there” and even demanding an NIA probe.

“Civil society groups countered these claims with facts and shared video content on social media. This helped expose those spreading a false narrative,” she said.

Isaac Amruthraj of Slum Janara Sanghatane, an organisation working for the welfare of slum dwellers, said it was the responsibility of the Congress-led government to bust the hate campaign and give a firm response to attempts to stigmatise the Kogilu residents.

“If civil society members had not intervened, the dwellers would have been labelled illegal immigrants,” he said, adding that the administration failed to protect vulnerable communities.

Drawing comparisons between the Kogilu demolition and flood-hit areas such as Belagavi and Sringeri, Nandini BK of Dudi Yojanara Vedike said the demolition amounted to a “human-made disaster”.

“It is the government’s responsibility to rehabilitate victims of both natural and human-made disasters. The Kogilu dwellers are genuine residents. More than 50 families have been living here for over 25 years and must be rehabilitated,” she said.