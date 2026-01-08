Engineering graduate suffering from mental health issues jumps from 16th floor, dies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old engineering graduate suffering from mental health issues ended his life after jumping from the 16th floor of an apartment building in the Bagalgunte police station limits on Wednesday, around 8 am.

The deceased Nikshep Bangera was a native of Mangaluru. He had studied electronic engineering in Europe and later moved to Bengaluru, where he was staying with his parents at Prince Town Apartment in Shettihalli. Two days earlier, Nikshep had visited a mutt on Hesaraghatta Road.

On Wednesday, after returning to the apartment complex, he did not go to his residence. Instead, he went to the 16th floor of the building and jumped.

Apartment security personnel alerted his parents and the police. His parents informed the police that he had been suffering from schizophrenia and was also battling severe depression.

(HELPLINE: If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata- 02225521111 (Monday-Saturday 8 am-10 pm)).