ICMR conducts surveillance every week to assess mutations amid rising viral infections

BENGALURU: With the rise in viral infection cases, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting weekly surveillance of viral loads to assess mutations.

According to doctors and virologists, viral infections peak with the onset of winter in north India and changing weather conditions in the south. They stressed the need for sequencing mutations, which is not being done.

An official from ICMR told TNIE that an assessment is being done where cases are high and what medical help has to be provided. Due to the large population and constant virus mutation, detailed studies are not practical. But the assessment reports will now help in taking up focused mutation studies.

A virologist from NIMHANS said, “This is the peak season for virus mutation, ICMR should have continued with sequencing post-pandemic. It has slowed down or nearly stopped. Virologists from across the country should be networked for continuous sequencing and assessment to understand mutations and help patients and doctors.”

Dr Asima Banu, professor and head of the Department of Microbiology and principal of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said sequencing studies are being done for medical purposes or on ICMR directions. As a routine exercise, screening is not done, it can be done provided sufficient kits are available.