Neighbour arrested for kidnapping, killing six-year-old girl over trivial family dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her migrant neighbour over a trivial dispute with her family. The victim’s body was found dumped in a drain near Nallurahalli in the Whitefield police limits around midnight on Tuesday.

The victim was said to be from West Bengal. The accused, Yusuf Meer, a scrap collector, has been arrested. The families of the victim and Yusuf, all daily-wagers, were neighbours in Pattandur Agrahara.

The police said the girl was not to be seen on Tuesday noon and her parents filed a complaint. A probe was launched to trace the child. Later in the night, her body was found packed in a sack in a drain on Temple Road in Nallurahalli.

Yusuf kidnapped the girl on Tuesday around 11 am as he was angry with her parents. He allegedly strangled her to death using a nylon rope and dumped her body in the drain, the police said.

It is said that a quarrel broke out recently between the girl’s mother and Yusuf over a trivial issue and he had allegedly threatened the family. When the girl went missing, the victim’s family suspected his role. As Yusuf was absconding, he was traced and nabbed.

“No injury marks were found. Autopsy report is awaited. The motive is yet to be ascertained,” the police said.