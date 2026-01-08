Parent alleges cheating after paying Rs 26,000 to block seat at Euro School; FIR filed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A parent who attempted to admit her daughter to Euro School on Gunjur Road in Anekal taluk has alleged that she was cheated by the school management after paying Rs 26,000 to block a seat for the child.

According to the complaint, the parent later learnt from education department officials that the school did not have permission to construct the building. The parent later filed a complaint at the Sarjapur police station against Euro School for allegedly cheating her, claiming that the campus was under construction and would be started in the current academic year.

The complainant, Indu P, told TNIE, “Euro School is a well-known brand and we trusted it. Therefore, we did not check the background and blocked a seat for our child. My child is in Grade 2 and we paid Rs 26,000 in November 2025. However, there has been no communication from the school management so far. We later learnt from officials that no permission has been granted for the construction.”

She added that the family is now forced to look for another school. “It is difficult to find one at this stage as most seats would have already been filled,” she said. The school management and the principal, Arunika Sawhney, have been booked under provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The Block Education Officer was unavailable for comment.