Upa Lokayukta finds 63 illegal layouts, 28 PGs in Kanakapura; suo motu case filed

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra’s surprise visit to Kanakapura taluk revealed there are 63 illegal layouts and 28 paying guest (PGs) accommodations within Kanakapura Planning Authority (KPA) limits in Bengaluru South district.

As allowing illegal layouts and PGs amounts to maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the Upa Lokayukta registered a suo motu case against Kedar Sidgiddi, Assistant Director of KPA; Shwetha Bai, Chief Officer of Harohalli Town Panchayat; Munimaregowda, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Kallahalli Grama Panchayat, and Nandish, Assistant Director of Land Records of Kanakapura taluk.

The Upa Lokayukta, who visited Kanakapura taluk on December 20, sought explanations by January 28 from the Commissioner, Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority, BR Harsha, Member Secretary, KPA, and Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

The Upa Lokayukta noted that allowing illegal layouts and PGs is a clear violation of provisions of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961. The authorities against whom the complaint is registered have failed to prevent it.

Taking note that the task force was constituted in 2024 to prevent illegal buildings or layouts, the Upa Lokayukta sought details of action taken to prevent such structures from the year of establishment of KPA in 2001 to 2024. This was after he was informed by the KPA member secretary that they had written to the Urban Development Department and BMRDA to take action against the illegal layouts.

The Upa Lokayukta also pointed out that KPA staff have not maintained a cash declaration register, and not entered cash in the register before entering and exiting the office, as per law, which amounts to dereliction of duty.