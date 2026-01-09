99.22% e-khatas done, apply online, don’t pay bribe: GBA Special Commissioner Moudgil

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said it has disposed of 99.22 per cent of e-khatas. The authority called upon citizens not to visit any of the five corporations or GBA offices, but to apply for e-khata online and get it without paying bribes or money to brokers.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said on average, e-khatas are dispensed within two days of submission of the application by citizens. He called upon applicants not to visit any corporation or GBA office, or pay bribes to middlemen.

Moudgil urged citizens to learn to apply online (https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in) and wait for 3-4 days, and said e-khata approval will happen unless there is mutation or corrections, which takes about 10-15 days.

He said citizens can track e-khata status online at https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/citizen_core/Final_eKhatha_Status_based_on_ePID. A total of 9.11 lakh e-khata applications have been received till date, according to GBA data as on January 7.

While 9.04 lakh applications have been disposed of, 2,897 are pending with revenue officers and in 2,681 applications, mutation is pending.