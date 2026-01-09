BDA approves widening of narrow roads in NPKL, relief for 2,400 allottees in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a major relief to 2,400 site allottees on the 4th Block Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), who have been fighting against the narrow roads despite paying the same money as others to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the sites, the BDA board has approved the widening of the narrow roads as short as 9 meters to upto 18 meters.

After the residents petitioned BDA Commissioner P Manivannan on December 17 last year, he assured the allottees that the road width would be increased in NPKL 4th Block after approval from the BDA board. In the NPKL review meeting held on January 7, BDA Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna confirmed that the BDA board approved the widening of the narrow roads in 4th Block.

Manjunath BS, site owner, NPKL 4th Block, said, “While other blocks in NPKL have wider roads, only 4th Block had feeder roads as small as 9 meters. We have been fighting for wider feeder roads since 2022.”

The site owners demanded that the 9-meter feeder road near Anjaneya Temple of H Sector, which connects MAR (Major Arterial Road), be widened to 15 meters to have seamless movement of vehicles of the public and temple and park visitors.