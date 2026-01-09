CBI arrests joint director of CPRI, Bengaluru in bribery case

Following the FIR registration, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the Joint Director and a company executive while transacting a bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh on Friday in Bengaluru.

During searches at the residence of the public servant, authorities recovered cash amounting to Rs 3.59 crore, as well as foreign currency, including US Dollars, Hong Kong Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euros, Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirhams, valued at Rs 4,05,858, along with jewellery and other incriminating documents and items.

“The searches have led to a total cash recovery of approximately Rs 3.76 crore (including foreign currency) so far. The searches are continuing,” the agency said.