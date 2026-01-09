Duo cheats 10 people of Rs 50 lakh assuring them of jobs in KMF

BENGALURU: Claiming to be a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer working as the director in Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a 55-year-old man along with his associate have allegedly to have cheated 10 people of Rs 50 lakh by promising them jobs in the milk federation.

Karigouda S Patil, 60, a resident of RT Nagar, has filed a complaint against N Krishnan and Nagaraj at the Malleswaram police station.

In his complaint, Patil said that in 2022, through a person named Gopi, he was introduced to Krishnan at a hotel in Malleswaram. Krishnan claimed that he was a KAS officer and director of KMF.

At the same time, Nagaraj also introduced himself, claiming that he held a senior position related to KMF, and showed an identity card. They stated that they had the authority to select candidates for government jobs in KMF and that there were currently a total of 25 vacancies.

They assured that no written examination or interview was required, and that appointment orders would be issued within three months if each candidate paid Rs 10 lakh as government-related fees.

Patil discussed with his relatives and acquaintances and about 10 of them gave the money to the accused duo from December 2022 to December 2023. They were also assured that the money would be refunded if employment was not provided. When the appointment letters were not issued, the accused demanded additional money stating that the government had changed.

When request to the return the money was made, the duo are accused of threatening saying that the candidates’ names had already been included in the KMF selection list and that we must pay more money, failing which the amount already paid would not be returned, stated the complaint. The police are yet to arrest the duo.