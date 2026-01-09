Infant suffers fatal medical emergency, Jaipur-Bengaluru flight lands in Indore

BENGALURU: An Air India Express flight travelling from Jaipur to Bengaluru had to make an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday due to an onboard medical emergency.

Sources told The New Indian Express that Mohammed Abrar, an infant aged around one year, had suffered a choking incident onboard. When the child was brought to the hospital nearest to the airport, he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the sources, the child was sick even before boarding. While on air, a cabin crew member spotted his mother crying and approached to help, when the full seriousness of the incident came to light. After some crew members tried to help, a doctor onboard who was travelling as a passenger tried to help as well, to no effect.

It was at this point that the flight crew declared an emergency, and landed at the airport. Despite medical personnel being present on the ground to assist, the child could not be saved.

The exact cause of the choking is unclear.