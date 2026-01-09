Karnataka seeks KAS officer as Nimhans registrar

BENGALURU: Due to a reported lack of coordination by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) with the State government and Health department, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will be submitting a proposal to Union Health Minister JP Nadda during a meeting on January 15, to appoint a senior KAS officer to the post of registrar, to improve communication and aid administration.

A senior Medical Education department official told , “Despite Nimhans being in Bengaluru, there is no coordination for programmes and research related to mental health issues, neurology and other departments with the state government. While it operates under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a large number of people from Karnataka go to Nimhans for mental health treatment.”

The official highlighted that ten years ago, a senior KAS officer was posted as registrar at Nimhans to coordinate between the institute and state government. In recent years, this system has been discontinued.

“As Minister Nadda is the chairperson of Nimhans, we will put in a word that Karnataka wants to restore the practice of posting a KAS officer as registrar in the larger interest of the public,” he said.