Kogilu evictees’ rehabilitation likely to be hit due to high court PIL

BENGALURU: With the government stating that only 26 evictees’ documents are eligible for rehabilitation in Kogilu, and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a woman activist seeking temporary shelters, alternate homes and food being heard by the Karnataka High Court on January 22, rehabilitation is likely to be impacted for all families.

Zaiba Tabassum, a social worker who filed the PIL, said over 160 homes were razed but only about 30 people would be rehabilitated, which is injustice. Hence, until all families are rehabilitated, there is no question of withdrawing the PIL.

“Some people called me over phone and claimed they are communicating on behalf of Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, and said that due to the PIL, the poor in Kogilu will be impacted,” she said.

Expressing concern that the rehabilitation of ‘deserving’ dwellers may not happen by January 22 due to the court hearing, members of civil society say the government’s idea of pushing the dwellers out of the contentious area has become easier as they have replied in court about temporary shelters and ganji kendras.