Three organisations team up to support cybersecurity startups

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at bolstering India’s cybersecurity innovation ecosystem, the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) signed an MoU with the Mysore Royal Family-led Cyberverse Foundation and deep-tech firm Pantherun to jointly incubate early-stage cybersecurity startups.

The MoU was signed in Bengaluru recently by Cyberverse Foundation chairperson Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, FSID chief executive Prof B Gurumoorthy and Pantherun founder and CEO Srinivas Lakshman Sekhar, in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, chairman of the advisory board, Cyberverse Foundation.

As part of the collaboration, the three organisations will jointly identify, incubate and support two to four early-stage cybersecurity startups beginning early 2026. The selected startups will receive support in technical validation, operational assistance, market access, policy and regulatory navigation, and access to capital.

The partnership brings together FSID’s incubation ecosystem and academic access, Cyberverse Foundation’s skill development programmes and cybersecurity laboratory infrastructure, and Pantherun’s domain expertise and industry reach.