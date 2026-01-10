174 out of 369 seats in Greater Bengaluru Authority reserved for women

BENGALURU: The state government has published a draft notification of reservation for wards under the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) A, B, women and general categories for elections to the five city corporations of Bengaluru.

Interestingly, 174 seats out of 369 have been reserved for women under various categories.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has considered the 2011 population census to announce the reservation. The public can send their suggestions and objections to the notification within 15 days, ending January 23, to the UDD office at Room Number 436, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha before 5.30 pm.

With the draft notification, the buzz over elections to Bengaluru has gained momentum. The polls are likely in May, department sources said.

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has 63 wards spread across six Assembly constituencies of Shivajinagar (8 wards), CV Raman Nagar (13), Shanthinagar (10), Chickpet (12), Chamarajpet (10) and Gandhinagar (10) -- and the government has reserved 11 seats for SCs, one for ST, 15 for OBC (A), four for OBC (B), 32 for general category and 29 seats for women.

In the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), of the 72 wards, 33 are reserved for women. The corporation is spread across seven Assembly segments -- Yelahanka 7, Byatarayanapura 14, Sarvagnanagar 16, Pulakeshinagar 11 Hebbal 11, RR Nagar 5 and Dasarahalli 8. Nine are reserved for SCs, two for STs, 19 for OBC A, five for OBC B and general category 32.

The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC), which has KR Puram (28) and Mahadevpura (22) Assembly constituencies, has 50 wards, of which 23 are reserved for women, seven for SCs, one for ST, 14 for OBC A, three for OBC B, and 25 for general category.