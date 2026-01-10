Bengaluru airport metro set for 2027-end launch, network to cover 175km

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has set a 2027-end target to make the city’s long-awaited Airport Metro line operational. Once completed, Bengaluru’s Metro network will cover 175km, with the new line marking the largest single expansion in the city’s Metro history.

Abhai Kumar Rai, Adviser (Civil), BMRCL, announced the update during a panel discussion on ‘Sustainability in Action: Bengaluru’s Urban Challenge’, organised jointly by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Rai also detailed BMRCL’s expansion roadmap. Phase-3, covering 44km, is currently under way, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-3A (36km) are prepared and awaiting sanction. In addition, feasibility studies are ongoing for over 200km of future corridors to support Bengaluru’s long-term mobility needs. He highlighted the incorporation of efficiency technologies, including regenerative braking, which is saving over 30 per cent of energy in Metro operations.

The panel includes experts from mobility, water, climate and infrastructure sectors. Discussions focused on the city’s sustainability challenges, such as fragmented mobility systems, water insecurity, and the gap between regulatory frameworks and their effective implementation. Rajesh Kumar Jha, Chairman of BCIC’s Sustainability Expert Committee, emphasised that responsible development, when paired with environmental stewardship, can enhance Bengaluru’s character.

The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BCIC and GRIHA Council to promote sustainable infrastructure and green building practices across Bengaluru’s industrial and corporate sectors.

Additionally, Springer launched the book ‘Best Practices in Sustainable Built Environments – Case Studies from India and Australia’, highlighting applied research and frameworks for urban transformation.