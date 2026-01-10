Following complaints, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh inspects Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Following complaints about traffic congestion near the arrival gates of Terminal 1 (T1) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) Chairman Hari Marar conducted an inspection of the terminal on Friday.

The inspection resulted in a slew of changes in terms of cab pickup. Pickup points for aggregator services are due to be shifted from Parking (P) 1 and P2 to the P4 area. As far as Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) cabs are concerned, only vehicles that meet the prescribed safety and compliance standards -- police verification, RTO fitness certification, AIS-140 tracking, functional panic buttons, the Suraksha Mitra app, uniformed drivers, and clean vehicles -- will be registered through KSTDC and allowed parking near the arrival gates.

According to information from Rajneesh’s office, BIAL has also agreed to introduce valet parking services for private vehicles parked in P4, which will allow vehicles to be brought to the arrival lanes within four minutes. “The existing P4 facility, which currently has a capacity of 1,000 vehicles, will be converted into a multi-level parking facility in the future,” said Rajneesh.