Greater Bengaluru Authority floats tenders for pay and park

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is all set to bring back the pay-and-park system across Bengaluru, with tenders being invited in six packages in 23 corridors, including the Central Business District (CBD) area.

GBA officials say the idea behind the move is to generate annual revenue as well as to reduce traffic congestion, curb illegal parking, and generate revenue. As per officials, annual revenue from these 23 corridors will be around Rs 16 crore.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the pay-and-parking system will be implemented in Bengaluru Central, West, and South City Corporations in phase-1 and soon will be replicated across the city.

“The tenders will be opened today (Saturday). The system is already introduced on MG Road. Once the tenders are awarded, St John’s Road, Church Street, Tank Bund Road, Commercial Street, Main Guard Road, Shankar Mutt, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Dickenson Road, BVK Iyengar Road, Vasavi Road, Vani Vilas Road, Kanakapura Diagonal Road, Planetarium, Millers Road, Patallamma and Mariyappa Road will have pay-and-park system,” he said.

He said that apart from revenue, online slots for parking will be received.

Rate Structure

Cars: Rs 30/hour, Rs 150/day

Two-Wheelers: Rs 15/hour, Rs 75/day

Management: Private operators to collect fees