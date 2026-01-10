ID cards for autos set to make a comeback in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With complaints mounting over fare refusal, overcharging and absence of driver identification, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have moved to strictly enforce an old but largely ignored rule, mandatory display cards in autorickshaws.

In a circular issued recently, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy directed officers to register cases daily against auto drivers who fail to display identification cards, calling it a key public safety measure.

The circular follows repeated complaints from citizens, flagging issues like non-wearing of uniforms, excessive fares, refusal to go on hire and absence of display cards.

The police said the display card allows commuters to identify drivers and creates a sense of security, especially for women passengers.

Karthik Reddy said that the rule is not new, but is being enforced more rigorously now with women’s safety in mind.

We are asked to pay for ID cards, say auto drivers

“The display card creates an added layer of accountability. It makes regulation easier and helps passengers feel safer,” Karthik Reddy said. The move will also help curb the operation of autos without valid permits, including those driven by operators from other districts, he added.

Reddy noted that new cards carry QR codes linked to verified driver details on the ASTraM app, a move he said could strengthen accountability and public confidence. In 2025, BTP booked 4,669 cases for refusal to go on hire and 4,023 for demanding excess fare.