'Permissions will be in place before session begins': Euro School Gunjur responds to FIR over 'cheating'

BENGALURU: Responding to news reports and a police complaint against Euro School for 'cheating', the school management has reassured parents that "all required permissions and approvals will be in place prior to the commencement of the academic session 2026–27."

A complaint against Euro School in Gunjur road in Sarjapura Police Station for misleading parents of children admitted to academic session 2026–27.

The FIR was registered by Indu P, stating that the school had cheated of Rs 26,000 for blocking seat for the admission of their child.

She stated, "After paying the fees to block the seat in November 2025, we have learnt through the officials that the school management had not got official permission for the construction of the building. The school has not communicated anything to us about the campus. And it is difficult to get admission in other schools as most of them would have completed the process by now."

In its statement to the press, the school management, said, "For the Euro School Gunjur branch in question, the necessary permissions and approvals are part of a defined regulatory process that is currently underway. We would like to reassure parents and stakeholders that all required permissions and approvals will be in place prior to the commencement of the academic session 2026–27."

The management added, "Expressions of Interest for Admissions are being sought and processed in line with standard timelines followed across the education sector. This process is part of our counselling process that helps a parent know of the options they have in choosing a direction for their children’s learning journey. We strictly adhere to all applicable laws and regulatory requirements."

The statement further stated, "We understand and appreciate parents’ needs, especially when it comes to their children’s education. Our team is actively engaging with the concerned authorities and are committed to complete all formalities within the stipulated framework and timelines."