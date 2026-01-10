Third year dental student dies by suicide, lecturer blamed

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old dental student of The Oxford Dental College located at Bommanahalli on Hosur Road died by suicide at her residence in Head Master Layout in Chandapura on Thursday. The victim’s mother alleged that it was due to harassment and torture by a lecturer. The woman has also held the college principal responsible.

The victim, B Yashaswini, has left a death note but did not blame anyone. She was studying in the third year in the Oral Medicine and Radiology Department. She was the only daughter of Boodevaiah and Parimala. The incident came to light around 8 pm on Thursday.

Due to a problem with her eyes, she had not attended the classes on Wednesday. “On Thursday, a lecturer allegedly harassed and humiliated her in front of others.

The lecturer is said to have made fun of her eye problem by asking if she had applied the whole bottle of eye drops. She was very good in her studies and hardly slept as she had so much to study. The college staff should have called me instead of harassing my daughter. My daughter was very sensitive,” Parimala said.