Up, Up, Hurrah: The Great Indian Kite Festival to be held on January 11

In a time when daily interactions are increasingly mediated by screens, the Great Indian Kite Festival, scheduled to be held on January 11, is positioning itself as a space for people to come together in the open. Centred on kite flying, the festival frames the act as a cultural pause, inviting people to step out, look up and gather together.

“At its heart, the festival is about reconnecting people with people. Kite flying carries a deep sense of nostalgia. It’s something that once brought generations together and we are trying to bring that feeling back,” says Mufaddal Sherwala, co-founder-partner, Dream Switch Productions.

Planned as a full-day event, the festival encourages visitors to spend extended time at the venue rather than treating it as a brief stop, as they add, “This isn’t a quick in-and-out event. We’ve created a space where people can spend hours flying kites, talking, eating, enjoying performances and being present.” With the intent clearly laid out, the structure of the event is designed around time and participation.