Up, Up, Hurrah: The Great Indian Kite Festival to be held on January 11

In a time when daily interactions are increasingly mediated by screens, the Great Indian Kite Festival, scheduled to be held on January 11, is positioning itself as a space for people to come together in the open. Centred on kite flying, the festival frames the act as a cultural pause, inviting people to step out, look up and gather together.
“At its heart, the festival is about reconnecting people with people. Kite flying carries a deep sense of nostalgia. It’s something that once brought generations together and we are trying to bring that feeling back,” says Mufaddal Sherwala, co-founder-partner, Dream Switch Productions.
Planned as a full-day event, the festival encourages visitors to spend extended time at the venue rather than treating it as a brief stop, as they add, “This isn’t a quick in-and-out event. We’ve created a space where people can spend hours flying kites, talking, eating, enjoying performances and being present.” With the intent clearly laid out, the structure of the event is designed around time and participation.
The festival runs from morning to evening, allowing visitors to arrive at different times and stay for as long as they choose. Activities are spread across the day to avoid crowding.
Hosted at Bhoruka Technology Park, Whitefield, the venue provides large open spaces suitable for kite flying. Supporting facilities include shaded seating areas, food courts, clean washrooms for men and women, designated children's zones and on-ground medical assistance. The infrastructure is planned to accommodate visitors across age groups and support long stays at the venue.
Visitors can bring their own kites to the festival, while kites and accessories will also be available for on-site purchase. Dedicated flying zones remain active throughout the day. Guided kite-flying sessions are planned for children and beginners, with volunteers and experienced flyers assisting those unfamiliar with the activity.
The festival will feature traditional Indian paper kites alongside creative designed and larger display kites. Flying sessions are aligned with favourable wind conditions. While light competitions are a part of the event, the focus remains on participation.
Beyond kite flying, the festival features live music and cultural performances, food and beverage stalls, flea style pop-ups and interactive installations. These activities will provide alternative points of engagement for visitors and help maintain interest across different age groups.
Safety guidelines prohibit the use of glass-coated or metal strings, allowing only safe alternatives. Clearly marked flying zones and volunteer supervision are planned. Waste management measures include segregation bins and ongoing clean-up drives, with organisers encouraging responsible disposal of used kites and materials.
The festival features a set of fun competitions, including categories such as best-designed kite, highest-flying kite and activities for children. These are open to participants across age groups. Winners will be acknowledged with prizes, certificates and on-ground recognition.