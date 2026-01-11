39-year-old occult influencer from North Bengaluru in DRI net

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru Zonal Unit arrested a 39-year-old man from Bhoopsandra in North Bengaluru under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and “seized five suspected human skulls, a human bone along with a ‘customised’ animal pelt resembling a tiger skin, 206 pieces of monitor lizard genitals (commonly referred to as ‘hatha jodi’) and 1.1 kg of dead soft corals in an operation on January 9,” said informed sources on condition of anonymity.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. “The accused reportedly told the DRI officers that he practices occult and had taken the human skulls from a graveyard from a neighbouring state. He is a social media influencer and has around 25,000 online followers,” said sources.

‘Hatha jodi’ and soft corals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. According to sources, the DRI officers on specific intelligence, intercepted the accused while he was attempting to trade the protected wildlife articles.

“On enquiry, he said that he was in possession of some more wildlife artefacts at his residence, while admitting that he did not possess any valid licence or authorisation to trade them.