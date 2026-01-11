Bengaluru man chases woman with gun after she rejects him

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old food delivery agent was arrested after he allegedly chased a woman with a gun trying to kill her after she rejected his proposal. The woman called Namma-112 emergency helpline, and the police rushed to the spot, seized a pistol, and arrested him.

The incident occurred at Mallapur village in Nelamangala Rural police limits on Saturday. The accused, Shubham (23), hailing from Bihar and staying in Nelamangala, had developed a crush on a 21-year-old nursing college student. When he expressed his love to her recently, she rejected the proposal, saying she already had a boyfriend.

Angry with this, Shubham allegedly hatched a plot to kill her and got a pistol and bullets through the dark web, the police said. On Saturday morning, the girl was going in a cab to her college to collect her hall ticket. She noticed the accused chasing the vehicle with the pistol.

She immediately alerted the cab driver and called Namma 112. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot promptly, seized the pistol, and arrested the accused. Police said his movements carrying the firearm on public roads were captured on CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway.